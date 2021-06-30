Upgrades to PNM substation to provide enhanced service to Cliff, NM area

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM has replaced the equipment at the substation in Cliff, New Mexico. The utility company reports that the major upgrade to the substation will improve reliability and enhance service to customers in this area.

PNM states in a press release that the Cliff substation had equipment that no longer met the company’s current voltage standards for electrical facilities and that the equipment was aging. This led to residents in the area experiencing reliability issues.

The Cliff substation reportedly serves over 500 PNM customers in the area. The company explains that the old equipment at the substation was completely replaced and due to the remote location of the facility PNM used enclosed skids to protect the environment and to keep animals out which can cause damage and outages.

Additionally, PNM reports the substation now has the ability to reroute power to the facility in the event of an outage which will minimize the length of time customers would experience an outage while crews work on repairs. Construction on the project started in mid January of 2021 and was official energized in May 2021.