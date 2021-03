ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital will now be able to treat severe brain problems in children. The university’s School of Medicine has created a new pediatric neurosurgery division.

The unit will be able to treat children with issues like brain tumors, epilepsy, and spina bifida. It will include the only two board-certified neurosurgeons in the state and is looking to add a third.