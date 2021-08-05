United Way expanding tax preparation services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United Way of Central New Mexico is expanding free tax services to make sure New Mexicans get the money they are eligible for. The Tax Help New Mexico program is available for those making less than $57,000 a year or people 65 and up.
Story continues below:
- COVID: New Mexico COVID-19 cases rise, metro area hospitals weigh in
- Entertainment: Social media personality stops in Albuquerque for food challenge
- Education: PED suspends Floyd school board for rejecting COVID-19 guidelines
- Trending: Fire destroys movie set at Albuquerque Studios
- Crime: Catalytic converter thefts nearly triple in a year’s time
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 4 de Agosto 2021
“The support provided by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will mean that more New Mexicans who need to file their taxes and obtain a financial boost can do so,” says Rodney Prunty in a news release, president and CEO of United Way of Central New Mexico. “Those returns could be the difference between a family’s ability to pay their rent or not, or to provide for child-care expenses.”
Anyone eligible for child tax credits missed stimulus payments or the earned income tax credit can make a reservation. For more information or to make a reservation, visit uwcnm.org/tax-help-new-mexico.