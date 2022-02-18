ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a luxury apartment complex and vineyard all in one. A new $25 million apartment complex is now under construction in the northeast heights.

The property at Holly and Ventura just north of Paseo comes complete with on-site grapevines, a winery lounge residents can reserve, and rentable wine lockers. The 111 units come in studio, one, and two-bedroom layouts and a range in price from $1,300 to “well over” $2,000 a month depending on the unit.

Anyone who rents a unit will also get a bottle of wine when they move in. Developers say the neighborhoods are on-board with this project. “This project is about improvement for this area of town. We’ve got a nice retail center across the street with some vacant spaces. This project will help fill those spaces,” said Josh Rogers with Titan Development.

Developers are also building a long-desired round-about to help ease traffic in the area along with more pedestrian-friendly improvements helping make the area more walkable for both old and new residents. “We are going to be building sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, crosswalks,” said Brian Peterson.

Titan Development expects construction to be done early next spring.