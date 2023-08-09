SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two popular New Mexico businesses are joining forces to give Santa Fe diners a new experience. Dion’s, and their next-door neighbor, The Drinkery by Bosque Brewing Company are teaming up. Dion’s handles the food while The Drinkery handles craft beer and cocktails.

Because The Drinkery does not serve food, a QR code will now be at tables to scan for people to have Dion’s delivered directly to them. “We said, ‘Hey, that would be really great to be neighbors. What kind of partnership could we do together?’ And ultimately we decided, ‘Hey we offer great food you offer great drinks, let’s bring those two together in a partnership,” said Dion’s Chief of Staff Deena Crawley.

Dion’s told News 13 that since the start of the partnership in June, it’s helped both businesses grow. While the partnership is a first of its kind and scale for Bosque Brewing, they said they love partnering with other brands in New Mexico.