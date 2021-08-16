Two New Mexico craft breweries win international awards

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Homeland Security announced in July that a multi-agency operation led to the recovery and/or location of 78 missing minors in the past two months in the area. The operation was led by U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Marshals Service.

The operation, called Operation Rescue Me, started on May 1. According to Homeland Security, the enforcement action focused on locating and recovering missing children in Doña Ana County, New Mexico. "This initiative to locate and rescue missing children addresses our most vulnerable population and will remain one of the priorities of the United States Marshals Service," said Sonya K. Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico. "The results of this operation are an example of the strong law enforcement partnerships and collaboratoin between many agencies and this is a key component in addressing this critical area."