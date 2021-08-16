Two New Mexico craft breweries win international awards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico businesses are being recognized in the International Craft Beer Marketing Awards. The competition honors the artwork and design that goes into marketing craft beer products.

Second Street Brewery in Santa Fe won two Best Packaging Design awards. Steel Bender Brewyard won Best Tap Handle Design and Best Use of Retro Branding. To view all the CBMA’s winners, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com/2021-winners-gallery.

  • Steel Bender Brewyard best tap handle design | Image courtesy CBMA
  • Second Street Brewery Global, Barleywine Limited Edition Package Crushies/Best packaging design | Image courtesy CBMA
  • Steel Bender Brewyard Wild Cards / Retro Branding Gold | Image courtesy CBMA

