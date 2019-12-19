Turning a page: New Nob Hill small business taking special approach to holiday gifting

Harvest Moon Books is a new small business in the Little Bear retail collective in Nob Hill.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s newest small business owners is providing a special take on holiday gift-giving. That’s because Harvest Moon Books sells things you won’t find in most other stores.

“Once I decided to do it, it came together pretty quickly, which, not to say it was easy,” said Robin Babb, owner of Harvest Moon Books. “It was a lot of hustling, very quickly.”

Babb is a local writer with a passion for books of all types. When opportunity came knocking to open her own shop, she knew she had to strike.

“I’ve always loved books, I’ve always loved reading, and I knew in the back of my head, opening a bookstore was something I wanted to do at some point,” said Babb. “When I heard Little Bear was opening a retail collective here, I knew it was a perfect opportunity to do that.”

Her shop, Harvest Moon Books, is nestled into the new Little Bear Coffee Co. retail collective, sharing a space with retailers selling everything from plants to vintage clothes. However, the collection on these shelves takes a different approach than most big-box retailers.

“It’s used and new books,” said Babb. “Generally between both of those, I’m really trying to focus on queer writers and writers of color.”

Babb hopes readers will evolve from the same books many read in school and focus on these up-and-coming writers. The shop will also shine a light on local interests and issues.

“I’ve kind of developed a focus on indigenous issues, especially in the Pueblos and Navajo Nation here in the Southwest,” said Babb. “That’s definitely reflected here too. I’d like to focus on books by and about indigenous New Mexican people too.”

With Christmas less than a week away, shoppers are getting in those last-minute gifts for friends and family. Babb hopes they will consider gifting loved ones a good book.

“Books are always a good holiday gift because they’re so specific and so unique and it’s a great way to show people you were thinking specifically about them when you bought it,” said Babb.

Since opening on Small Business Saturday, they’ve seen a number of customers already. In an age of e-readers and online orders, Harvest Moon Books hopes this local support seen so far is a sign physical books and classic shops are here to stay.

“It’s really exciting. I’ve had a few people come up and tell me how excited they are this place is here and that it’s in Nob Hill,” said Babb. “People have really, really shown up. It fills me with a lot of joy and a lot of hope that people are still buying books in 2019.”

As for 2020, Babb has no plans to expand just yet. She’s just looking forward to running the bookstore and continuing her other work as a writer for area publications.

For those looking to get some last-minute holiday shopping, Harvest Moon Books, along with the rest of the retail collective, is located at the corner of Central and Bryn Mawr in Nob Hill. The shop is open from 12-7 p.m. every day.