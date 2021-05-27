TSA begins security screening at Clovis airport

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – An upgrade at a small New Mexico airport is expected to make the travel experience a lot smoother. The Clovis Regional Airport cut the ribbon on its TSA security checkpoint Thursday. Starting June 1, passengers using the airport’s service to Denver will be able to get the security screening out of the way in Clovis.

They will not have to do it again before boarding a connecting flight in Denver. “This is a very great opportunity for new Mexico, Clovis is a hub now, and there’s a lot of communities across the state that are trying to do what Clovis is doing,” said Constance Williams with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan’s office.

The TSA service beings on Tuesday.