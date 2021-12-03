True Rest Float Spa honors health care workers during ’12 Days of Christmas Giveaway’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – True Rest Float Spa is making the 12 Days of Christmas extra special for some of our health care workers by helping make their stress float away. True Rest Float Spa co-owners Maria and Jim Dernocoeur discuss how they plan to honor health care workers this holiday season.

Specializing in floatation therapy, True Rest Float Spa provides a relaxing experience and helps to relieve pain and muscle aches. During their “12 Days of Christmas Giveaway” True Rest Float Spa will be giving away two floats per day to those who are on the frontlines of the continuing pandemic and they’re now asking the public to nominate medical personnel.

Drawings for the giveaway will start on December 13. Winners will be able to use the float anytime in the month of January.

Nominate a health care worker on the business’s social media pages by visiting True Rest Float Spa on Facebook and Instagram or by calling (505)832-7014. For more information, visit truerest.com.