Trinity Site opens reservations for October tour

In this historic photo, military personnel are seen moving “Jumbo” to Trinity Site. One of the concerns of the scientists who built the “Gadget” nuclear device that was detonated at Trinity Site in 1945, was that the bomb might not actually go off. In order to preserve the 13 pounds of plutonium in case of failed detonation, an 80 ton steel vessel named “Jumbo” was built with the intention of imploding the device inside. The $12 million dollar vessel was never used for that purpose because by the time the test was nearly ready, scientists were confident that it would work. Instead, “Jumbo” was suspended on a steel tower 800 meters from ground zero. The tower was completely destroyed in the explosion, but “Jumbo” remained very much intact. Later, the military tried to destroy it using eight 500 pound bombs, but only succeeded in blowing the ends off of it. What remains can still be seen at Trinity Site today. (Photo courtesy atomicheritage.org)

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An open house at the famous Trinity site is scheduled for this fall. The site is normally open in April and October but due to the pandemic, the 2020 tours and this month’s tour were canceled. While the event is pending current New Mexico Department of Health restrictions, reservations for the October 2 Motorcoach Tour are now available. The Trinity Site is where the world’s first atomic bomb was detonated in 1945.

“As always, the safety of our visitors and staff are our highest priority. If the Missile Range approves the October Trinity Site tour, we’ll work with the tour bus company to make sure all required safety protocols are in place and strictly adhered to,” said Museum Executive Director Chris Orwoll in a news release. “In light of the uncertainty of the event, we are only taking reservations at this time. Once the tour has been approved, we’ll begin the actual registration process.”

According to the same news release, tickets will include the round trip to Trinity Site, site tour, brown-bag lunch, onboard movie, and guided tour of the museum. The ticket price will be $95 per person or $85 for museum members. The museum says you will not be charged for reservations until the tour is confirmed by White Sands Missile Range. For more information or to make a reservation, visit spacehalloffame.org/events/trinity/reservation.