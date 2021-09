CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Some of the confusion and skepticism in America over COVID-19 may stem from the relationship between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, the FDA's former commissioner said. As a guest on NewsNation's "On Balance With Leland Vittert" Tuesday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the American people might appreciate more nimble organizations.

"What you really needed in this setting of a public health crisis was a real-time organization that could surface information, even partially informed information, to inform current policy decisions that had to be made," Gottlieb said.