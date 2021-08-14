The Santa Fe Indian Market returns in-person this year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts is bringing the popular Santa Fe market back to the public in person this year. Organizers for the 99th annual Sante Fe Indian market created this year’s schedule with COVID-19 precautions in mind.

Events will take place from August 19 to 22. Kim Peone, the Executive Director of SWAIA, explains what changes people can expect. “One of the new events we’re going to have this year is our live auction on Thursday and that event is really pulling together eight items for auction.”

Another change is that this year’s gala will be a reception. There will be a live and silent auction at the event. The Best of Show ceremony will happen on Friday.

For the first time in many decades, the market will be ticketed to ensure COVID-safe practices. “I think this is about us staying strong so other people can come and feel safe and protected and have a great experience when they’re here,” explains Peone.

Officials say the pandemic has hurt many artists but this year’s market is a way to help them get back on their feet. The cost to enter the market on the plaza and view artist booths is $20 on Saturday and $15 on Sunday. “We have 500 booths and 630 artists that are signed up to come. It will all be throughout the plaza,” says Peone.

Attendees are required to wear masks indoors. You can find out more information and purchase tickets online.