‘The Nutcracker’ holiday performance canceled; ballet company releases health message

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around this time every year, thousands of people would pack Popejoy Hall to watch a holiday favorite: The Nutcracker. It’s presented by the New Mexico Ballet Company. But because of the pandemic, that show will not go on this year. Instead, the ballet company has a message for New Mexicans.

The famous ballet, The Nutcracker, is a classic holiday performance.

“It’s something that I’ve heard from people saying every year since they were children and now they’re adults they’ve been coming and it’s not Christmas without it,” said New Mexico Ballet Company ballerina, Kira Petersen.

For almost 50 years around Christmas time, ballerinas with the New Mexico Ballet Company dance to some of Tchaikovsky’s most famous music played by the Santa Fe Philharmonic at Popejoy Hall.

“Nothing can quite rival that actual live performance feeling,” said Petersen. The Nutcracker is their biggest performance but the pandemic complicated everything.

“We had plans for a virtual performance type of event that we started rehearsing back in September for and prior to the last shutdown with everything closing it wasn’t able to happen for us,” said New Mexico Ballet Company dancer Robbie Rodriguez.

After practicing for months with masks on and sometimes even virtually, the company decided to close the curtains on The Nutcracker this year for safety reasons. “Trying to make sure we do our civic duty to keep our dancers safe, our loved ones safe our families safe,” said Rodriguez.

Instead of a performance, they released a short PSA asking people to stay home for the holidays this year, so that they can perform in front of a live audience next year. “To the New Mexico and Albuquerque community, we miss you and can’t wait to perform for you again,” said Petersen.

The Nutcracker usually brings in the most revenue for the company, so they’re asking people to donate to their ballet company this year.

