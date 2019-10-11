The Latest: US suspends tariff hike in limited China deal

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He accompanied by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, greets the media before a minister-level trade meetings at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on U.S.-China trade talks (all times local):

3:59 p.m.

The United States is suspending a tariffhike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world’s two biggest economies reached a cease-fire in their 15-month trade war.

The two countries are leaving the thornier issues — including U.S. allegations that China forces foreign countries to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market — until later negotiations.

The tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports was set to rise Tuesday from 25% to 30%.