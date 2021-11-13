The best matching family Christmas pajamas sale

While no one’s really sure how the matching family Christmas pajamas trend got started, Target reports that their sales of coordinating Christmas pajamas have increased every year since 2013.

What are the best matching family Christmas pajamas for sale?

Nothing can get a family into the holiday spirit quite like waking up on Christmas morning wearing matching family Christmas pajamas. Not only do they encourage unity and togetherness, but matching pajamas also elevate the look of your family holiday photo. Plus, with so many designs and styles to choose from, you can assemble the perfect set to suit your family.

Whether coordinated pajamas are a holiday tradition or you’re jumping on the matching pajama trend for the first time this year, here are some of the best matching family Christmas pajama sales you won’t want to miss.

How to choose matching family Christmas pajamas

Pick your color and print

The first choice you have to make when buying matching family Christmas pajamas is choosing the color and print. Red and green are typical Christmas colors, while black and blue don’t scream Christmas quite as strongly. Plaid patterns like buffalo check and gingham are popular options, or you could decide to forgo a pattern and stick with a solid color. If you have a particular theme, that could also help narrow down your search.

Decide if you want to match

Do you want to match perfectly, or do you just want to be coordinated with similar colors and patterns? For example, if you want a red buffalo check, some family members can wear that pattern for pants while others have shirts with the same print. Or you can all wear identical pajamas. Both are great looks.

How to find sales on matching Christmas pajamas

With Christmas just around the corner, all things Christmas will start going on sale soon, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you have a specific pajama set in mind, keep an eye on it or add it to your cart to see if it goes on sale. You could also sign up for the BestReviews email newsletter to be notified of the best deals each day.

Best matching family Christmas pajamas on sale

Matching Striped Family Pajama Collection

This red and white striped family pajama collection is the perfect holiday print and reminiscent of the classic candy cane. You can have everyone in the family wear all stripes or throw in a solid red or white shirt to break up the pattern.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Jammies For Your Families “The Most Wonderful Time of The Year” Pajama Collection

Choose from several variations of styles and colors, including pants, shorts and long-sleeves in both green and white. For sizing options, you can choose between baby, toddler, boy, girl, women, men, big and tall and plus size.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Reindeer Print Family Christmas Pajamas

At 50% off, these family Christmas pajamas are very affordable to pre-order. The reindeer print is on all pieces to give a uniform look. Styles include a onesie for infants and pants and a long-sleeve shirt for children and adults.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Matching Mix It Tartan Family Pajama Set Collection

You can choose between a nightdress or pants and a long-sleeved button-up all in the tartan pattern for children, while adult sizes come with tartan pants and a white long-sleeve shirt. Sizes start at XS and include plus sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Jammies For Your Families Peanuts Snoopy Pajama Collection

If you have Snoopy fans in your family, they will love this matching pajama collection. Choose from two options — the first set includes pants and a long-sleeved button-up in the Snoopy pattern, while the second has Snoopy pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Matching Tropical Santa Family Pajama Collection

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas in a tropical location or simply don’t love snow, these family pajamas are the ideal set. Both the adult and children sets feature a tropical Christmas design on the pants and a shirt that says, “Let it snow somewhere else.”

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Plaid Personalized Family Pajamas

Personalizing your family pajamas adds a special touch to your Christmas. There are four font options to choose from. This set includes a long-sleeved shirt and pants in a red plaid design, and you can get them for 40% off right now.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Jammies For Your Families The Nightmare Before Christmas Pajama Collection

Those who can’t pick whether they love Halloween or Christmas more will appreciate these “Nightmare Before Christmas” pajamas. Pants and long-sleeved shirts are available for children and adults, while babies have the option of a zip-up one-piece.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Matching Merry Family Pajama Collection

These red “Merry” family pajamas are available for everyone in the family, including babies, children, adults, big and tall, plus size and even pets. A one-piece zip-up is available for babies, while adults will receive pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Red and Green Silk Family Pajamas

Made out of silk, this family pajama set is perfect for those who want to be comfortable. They come with pants and a long-sleeved button-up shirt in your choice of red or green. They’re discounted by 50% right now.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Jammies For Your Families Mickey Mouse Pajama Collection

This pajama collection is ideal for families that love Mickey Mouse. Pick between different styles, including footed pajamas, a nightgown or pants and a long-sleeved shirt. The pants have two different designs, so you can be coordinated without being overly matched.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Matching Plaid Family Pajama Collection

In this family pajama collection, you can choose between three different colors and styles of plaid. Choose for the whole family to match, or everyone can choose their favorite.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Matching Hanukkah Family Pajama Collection

If you celebrate Hanukkah, you’ll probably prefer the design of this matching pajama set. It also comes in a gorgeous blue color, which often gets overshadowed by green and red. This collection also allows family members to be coordinated but not perfectly matched.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

