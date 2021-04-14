Technology transfer of Sandia National Laboratories results in over $95B of economic impact

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to the results of an independent study, Sandia National Laboratories technology transfer activities have resulted in more than $95 billion in economic impact from 2000 to 2020. Additionally, the report indicates Sandia has also supported about 21,000 jobs per year.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced the results of an Economic Impact Study on Sandia National Laboratories which was conducted by Techlink and Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder. According to a press release from NNSA, the goal of the study was to evaluate the extent to which Sandia’s Patent License Agreements (PLAs) and Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs) have led to new products and services that support jobs, benefit the national economy, prove the nuclear weapons stockpile for the U.S. and international allies, and support the NNSA mission.

NNSA states that its technology transfer activities span a wide range of technology areas including electronics, advanced materials, sensors, semiconductors, and a variety of computer-related technologies such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, environmental technology, biotechnology, and nuclear weapons development.

NNSA reports Techlink used the IMPLAN economic impact assessment model for its analysis that produced estimates of economic output, value added, employment, labor income, and tax revenues. According to the press release, in reviewing 101 PLAs and 341 CRADAS established between 200 and 2010, Techlink was able to acquire a 97% company response rate.

The survey indicates Sandia’s technology transfer activities during this time resulted in the following impacts through 2020:

$53.7 billion in total sales of new products and services;

$31 billion in commercial sales;

$21.9 billion in sales of new products to the government;

$548 million in follow-on research and development;

$32 million in sub-licensing and spinoff sales; and

$30 million in royalties

NNSA states that using direct survey findings for economic input-output modeling, Techlink analyzed findings using IMPLAN and based on IMPLAN modeling, the model produced the following cumulative estimates over the last 21 years: