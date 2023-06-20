NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is relaunching its logo program, promoting products that are grown or made within the Land of Enchantment. The “Taste the Tradition” and “Grown with Tradition” logos are free for eligible businesses to use.

The logo program was initially launched over 20 years ago, but the re-launch will introduce refreshed designs. Membership in the program is open to many types of businesses, including producers, processors, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and more.

The program offers many benefits to members; businesses can participate in lectures, get branded materials, and find opportunities for funding. To learn about the perks and logo use guidelines for the program, click here.

“Our logo program has grown immensely since 2000, and it now offers even more benefits to members. First and foremost, our logo program membership is absolutely free. There is no catch. Not only does Taste and Grown help identify New Mexico products, but businesses receive many other benefits and services from our team, as well. It’s a brand that works for you,” says New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte.