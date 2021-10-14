Tap-room offering free beer in exchange for bicycle, parts donations

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have any spare bicycle parts lying around, you can donate them to help other local bike riders and get rewarded with a beer. Canteen Brewhouse has teamed up with the city’s Esperanza Community Bike Shop to collect bicycle donations.

Story continues below

If you bring in parts, you will get a discount. If you bring in a whole bike, you can get a free beer. The donation drive runs through Sunday. Bike parts have been among the many products affected by supply shortages in recent months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES