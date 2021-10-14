Tap-room offering free beer in exchange for bicycle, parts donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have any spare bicycle parts lying around, you can donate them to help other local bike riders and get rewarded with a beer. Canteen Brewhouse has teamed up with the city’s Esperanza Community Bike Shop to collect bicycle donations.
If you bring in parts, you will get a discount. If you bring in a whole bike, you can get a free beer. The donation drive runs through Sunday. Bike parts have been among the many products affected by supply shortages in recent months.