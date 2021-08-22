Taos body care shop up for Canadian award

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Native-owned business in Taos is a semi-finalist. Bison Star is a small Native-owned business that sells body care products focused on high desert scents.

Now, one of the business leaders is a semi-finalist in the Pow Wow Pitch Competition based in Canada. Angelo McHorse has an opportunity to win and bring home money to expand his family businesses. COVID-19 has made it difficult for many small businesses.

To the owners, this competition means so much. “Our overall goal is to achieve financial freedom with our family in our community for generational wealth and we kind of live with that, live by that, and through it,” says McHorse. “It’s been challenging but as entrepreneurs, we have been quick to adapt to the new structure of life as we know it.”

You can help support Bison Star by participating in the people’s choice voting online.