Taos Air suspends winter operations

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Air has suspended its operations for the winter. Taos Ski Valley announced the cancellations on Facebook saying the uncertainty of current and future travel restrictions make it impossible to deliver reliable service.

In 2018, they started offering flights from LA San Diego, Dallas, and Austin. Taos Ski Valley still expects to open November 26 but the Taos News reports the resort increased its season pass in an effort to reduce visitors during the pandemic.