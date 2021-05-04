Taking root: 2 Albuquerque hairstylists open up their own salon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While some people need jobs, others are creating their own. Two Albuquerque hairstylists decided to open up their own salon and put down roots.

No clippings are on the floor just yet, but owners Diana Chaparro and Erin Sanchez are ready to get to work. “The end goal for me was to always open up my thing,” said Chaparro.

Chaparro and Sanchez both worked at another salon in northeast Albuquerque but in 2020 they bought a space off Eubank and Montgomery to open up Desert Roots Salon. “We just decided to take a chance and just go for it,” said Chaparro.

The pandemic inspired them to take their future into their own hands. “It just really came down to wanting to be responsible for myself because it was during the first shut down,” said Sanchez.

They will be looking to hire at least five other employees when they hopefully open up in June. “You have an idea and now it’s like physically there in front of you and that’s kind of fun to see,” said Sanchez.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a pandemic dream without some setbacks. “We’ve been looking everywhere for track lighting but it seems like nobody has anything,” said Chaparro.

After over a month on the hunt, they finally found some. Between that and getting loans and paperwork in they are a little behind.

“During construction, things happen all the time and like us hoping to be open in April, obviously that didn’t happen, none of that is unexpected to us,” said Chaparro. Despite delays, they are just focusing on the journey and staying optimistic.

“I think that we made the right decision I don’t think that there will be another shutdown who knows, but in my opinion, I think that we made the right decision,” said Chaparro. Because they know when they can open, they have the support.

“Thankfully we’re both blessed that all of our clients from our old salon will be following us to this salon,” said Chaparro. In the meantime, they’ll keep designing and planning their perfect space.

Under current health guidelines, they can operate at 50% capacity as long as Bernalillo County stays in the green tier.