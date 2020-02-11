Survey: Americans expected to set record for Valentine’s Day spending

(KRQE)- If you’re in a relationship, expect to shell out some cash this year. A new survey finds that average spending on this year’s Valentine’s Day will be record-breaking.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average person celebrating the holiday will spend an average of $196.31 to shower their special valentine with love. This number is up 21% from last year’s record of $161.96.

Americans are expected to spend a total of $27.4 billion on the holiday which is up from the total $20.7 billion from last year as well. NRF reports that this is an unusually large increase that appears to be the result of strong consumer finances and a continuing trend of shoppers purchasing more items such as candy, flowers, gifts, and cards for family, friends, co-workers and even pets.

The survey also reports that 36% of shoppers will visit department stores, making them the most popular destination for the holiday. Discount stores and online retailers are tied at 32% with specialty stores at 19%, florists at 17% and local small businesses coming in at 15%.