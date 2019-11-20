Survey: 95% of consumers do holiday shopping online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new survey says 95% of shoppers will do the majority of their shopping this holiday season online.

The survey by Leanplum says younger Americans are leading the online shopping trend. The survey goes on the report that 80% of people surveyed say they’ll shop on their mobile phones.

Three-quarters of shoppers find receiving emails from the retailers regarding deals and promotions helpful. Respondents report that after getting a notification from a business or brand regarding a promotion, 70% say they would check out the deal and probably purchase the item.

At the same time, 75% of consumers found generic messages from retailers to be annoying. When shoppers were asked about their favorite shopping apps, 82% of respondents chose Amazon with 5% saying Walmart.