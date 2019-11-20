Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Survey: 95% of consumers do holiday shopping online

Business

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new survey says 95% of shoppers will do the majority of their shopping this holiday season online.

The survey by Leanplum says younger Americans are leading the online shopping trend. The survey goes on the report that 80% of people surveyed say they’ll shop on their mobile phones.

Three-quarters of shoppers find receiving emails from the retailers regarding deals and promotions helpful. Respondents report that after getting a notification from a business or brand regarding a promotion, 70% say they would check out the deal and probably purchase the item.

At the same time, 75% of consumers found generic messages from retailers to be annoying. When shoppers were asked about their favorite shopping apps, 82% of respondents chose Amazon with 5% saying Walmart.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss