Sunport sees increase in holiday weekend travel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Albuquerque Sunport is seeing steady holiday travel. The Sunport says their most recent 7-day average of passengers traveling through is about 11,000 per day.

While that’s still down from past years before the pandemic, airport officials say it’s significantly higher from this same time last year. “The numbers have been fairly steady for the past couple weeks. So, we haven’t really seen a big increase in passengers leading up to Labor Day weekend,” said Sunport spokesperson Jonathan Small.

Last Labor Day weekend, the Sunport only saw about 3,900 passengers per day. The Sunport says they’re keeping up all of the same COVID-safe procedures they implemented at the start of the pandemic.