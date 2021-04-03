Sunport says results of survey are encouraging

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of flyers through the Sunport has been significantly down since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, but the results of a recent survey they released, is giving them encouragement. “We were mostly trying to gauge how folks felt about traveling in general,” said Stephanie Kitts, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Sunport.

The survey shows, they’re feeling good about it. In February, the Sunport asked when people would feel comfortable traveling, what safety protocols matter most to them, and if they plan to travel in the next six months. “We got close to 600 responses, the survey was active for about two weeks,” said Kitts. “Seventy-five percent of those people are actually planning a trip currently, for some time between now and the next six months. The vast majority of those folks are planning to fly when they travel,” Kitts told KRQE.

She says they’re already seeing an increase firsthand. “We’ve been really encouraged lately to see an upward tick of travelers,” said Kitts. The past seven days they averaged about 6,700 people traveling through the airport, which is still very low compared to pre-COVID numbers. “In a normal year, that average would be somewhere around 150,000,” said Kitts, but she says even a small increase is considered big progress after the past year.

The Sunport says, for the time being, all COVID-safe precautions that have been implemented the past year will remain in place, like partitions, social distancing, and cleaning procedures.