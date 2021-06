ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More flights are returning to the Sunport as travel keeps picking up. The most recent additions include direct flights to Minneapolis.

According Jet Blue is also increasing the number of direct flights to New York City during June and July. The latest numbers show the Sunport is still down 40 percent in passenger travel, but, that’s a big increase considering travel was down 97 percent at the height of the pandemic.