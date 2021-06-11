Summer events to be held at Roswell’s Spring River Zoo

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Nighttime events are coming to the Spring River Zoo in Roswell this summer. ‘Zoofari Nights,’ which will happen on the third Saturday of June, July, and August, will feature an outdoor movie and a discussion with a zookeeper. Then the last Saturday of the month will be ‘Wild Summer Nights’ with live music and animal-themed activities.

Movies that are scheduled to show are ‘Tarzan‘ on June 19, ‘Dolittle‘ on July 17, and ‘Madagascar‘ on August 21. Tickets for Zoofari Night costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. Discounted prices are available (adults $8, children $3) for zoo members.

The family-friendly events will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. “We just really want to be a destination for the visitors and our locals to get to experience this facility while educating them on our animals,” said Juanita Jennings, Public Affairs Director for the City of Roswell.

The following are other events the city is planning on:

June 26 : Country Critters and will include a petting zoo/information station featuring the Roswell High School FFA chapter. Guests will receive a rib dinner as part of the admission cost of $35 for adults, $60 for couples, and $15 for children.

: Country Critters and will include a petting zoo/information station featuring the Roswell High School FFA chapter. Guests will receive a rib dinner as part of the admission cost of $35 for adults, $60 for couples, and $15 for children. July 31: Cornhole Clash where people compete in a cornhole tournament with prizes for the winners.

Cornhole Clash where people compete in a cornhole tournament with prizes for the winners. Aug. 28: Howlin’ Karaoke.

The city says the zoo’s carousel will be available to ride at events for an additional fee and Zoofari Nights or Wild Summer Nights will receive unlimited rides during the event night for $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit roswell-nm.gov/1231/Events.