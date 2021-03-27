Successful season for Ski Santa Fe despite COVID restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was supposed to be Ski Santa Fe’s last weekend open, but the recent snowstorm gave the popular spot enough fresh powder to stay open through next weekend. “We got a lot of snow this week. We’re excited to go until April 4,” said Josh Faber, the Mountain Manager at Ski Santa Fe. “It’s going to be a good week,” he added.

All that extra snow was good news for Ski Santa Fe, which typically tries to stay open into April depending on the snow base. With 21 inches of snow in the last seven days, they’ve got one more week of skiing to look forward to. “It is full-on winter here,” said Faber. “The last couple of days, you ride the chairlift and you hear excited guests, everyone is hootin’ and hollering,” Faber said as he described the energy at the resort.

Last year, ski resorts had to shut down operations early, because of the pandemic. “We shut down in mid-March last year,” said Faber. He says despite uncertainty about this season, crews worked hard with Ski New Mexico and other resorts to develop a COVID-safe plan that would allow them to open.

He says despite the capacity restrictions, Ski Santa Fe had an extremely successful season. “The restricted capacity kept our guests and staff safe,” said Faber. “We had a lot of sold out days for that limited number,” he told KRQE.

Ski Santa Fe was nearly sold out for this weekend, all New Mexico Ski Resorts are operating at half of their daily operational lift capacity.