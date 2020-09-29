Subscription ‘New Mexico Enchanted Box’ created to help small businesses during pandemic

The New Mexico Enchanted Box is a new subscription box created in the pandemic to sell New Mexico products.

MESILLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A new business venture from a New Mexico businesswoman is thinking outside the box. The ‘Enchanted NM Box’ is a subscription service featuring local businesses.

Heather Salopek owns Legacy Pecans on the Mesilla Plaza in Southern New Mexico, growing the pecans on her family farm. When the pandemic hit her business, she wasn’t the only company impacted.

“I had a store full of New Mexico products as well as my Legacy Pecans products and I didn’t have any customers coming into the store to purchase them,” said Salopek. “I knew I had to do something. I knew there had to be a way to serve my customers.”

She says 90% of her customers come through foot traffic, so she started thinking outside of the box on how to sell products. In this case, she’s using an actual box, via monthly subscription.

“It is helping all of us to band together and deliver a taste of New Mexico to our customers,” said Salopek. “It allows them to reach other customers that maybe they wouldn’t have reached prior to this. For subscribers, they’re excited because they love to give the gift of New Mexico.”

The boxes include pecans or pistachios, chile or salsa, coffee or tea, seasonings, energy or chocolate bars and an artisan-made good. All of the products — featuring six in each box — come from New Mexico businesses.

“I search out vendors from southern New Mexico to northern New Mexico and everywhere in-between,” said Salopek. “This is really a state venture.”

Salopek says New Mexico is unique when it comes to small business culture. She hopes the ‘New Mexico Enchanted Box’ keeps that going.

“We have products that people absolutely love, we have a community that bands together like family,” said Salopek. “That’s what this box does. It bands all of us small businesses together.”

She hopes to reach more local businesses to be featured in future boxes. Those interested can email them at info@enchantednmbox.com or message them on their Facebook page.

“New Mexicans love helping other New Mexicans,” said Salopek. “This is a way to do that.”

The October box is sold out and there’s a waitlist for the November box. You can sign up online.