Street Food Institute continues to offer training for those starting foodservice business

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you’re someone who is looking to start your own culinary business, Street Food Institute wants to help you out. They are a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring the success of small, local businesses in New Mexico.

Street Food Institute Executive Director Tina Garcia-Shams discusses what they do to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs and start their own small food business. SFI offers a 12-week training program for individuals who are interested in starting their own small food business.

The nonprofit explains when the pandemic started, SFI had to transfer to online classes which was difficult as much of their work is hands-on. Eventually, they were able to bring students in one-on-one to work with them on concepts and recipes. SFI has just recently started to reinstate its internship program and have students working on their food trucks.

According to the nonprofit, 50% of its operating budget has come from its food sales through its food trucks, two cafes, and catering business. However, both of the cafes have been closed since last March as they are located on CNM’s main campus and at the UNM Science and Technology Park.

SFI has received PPP loans and a few emergency grants that has allowed them to keep operating and paying staff. SFI has also served over 4,000 free hot meals to various New Mexico communities from Madrid and Edgewood to Albuquerque’s South Valley.

If you’d like to support the Street Food Institute provide educational opportunities, donations to the nonprofit can be made online. For more information on opportunities and classes, visit streetfoodinstitute.org and check out the Street Food Institute’s Facebook page.