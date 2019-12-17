Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Rally for US stocks loses momentum; oil keeps rising

Business
Posted: / Updated:
Peter Tuchman

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo trader Peter Tuchman left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 17. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks slid into neutral on Tuesday following their four-day run to records.

The S&P 500 and other indexes were mixed in early trading, a day after they set all-time highs. Stocks have been vaulting higher in the last week on optimism about an interim U.S.-China trade deal announced on Friday. A Federal Reserve meeting last week also spurred buying after investors saw signals from Chairman Jerome Powell that interest rates will stay low for a while.

Gains for Amazon, Target and other companies that depend on spending by consumers helped to push the S&P 500 modestly higher but drops for Microsoft and other technology stocks kept the market in check.

Treasury yields gave back some of their gains from a day earlier, while the price of crude oil continued its recent march higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was up 0.1%, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. If it stays up for the day, it would be the fifth straight gain for the index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15 points, or 0.1%, to 28,251, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks was virtually flat.

BUBBLING UP: Energy stocks in the S&P 500 rose 0.7% for the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index.

Crude oil has been touching its highest price in three months, and Noble Energy rose 3% for one of the biggest gains among stocks in the S&P 500. Apache climbed 2.1%, and Valero Energy rose 1.8%.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 49 cents to $60.70 per barrel. The last time it was over $61 was in September. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 43 cents to $65.76 per barrel.

GROUNDED: Boeing fell 1.8% after it said it would suspend production of its grounded 737 Max airplane next month.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury crept back down to 1.88% from 1.89% late Monday. The two-year yield slipped to 1.62% from 1.65%, and the 30-year yield fell to 2.28% from 2.31%.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: European markets were weaker. The French CAC 40 fell 0.3%, and the German DAX lost 0.7%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.2%.

Worries about a potentially messy exit by the United Kingdom from the European Union sent the value of the British pound skidding.

Asian stocks were stronger. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.3%, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.2%.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today