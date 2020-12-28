State minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Workforce Solutions reminded both employers and workers that the minimum wage in New Mexico is set to increase beginning Friday, January 1, 2021. The state’s minimum wage will now be set at $10.50 an hour and the state tipped wage will be set at $2.55 an hour.

This is in accordance with the amendment to the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act, signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019. Employers are required to post the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act Summary Poster in a place where all employees can see it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery