State minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Workforce Solutions reminded both employers and workers that the minimum wage in New Mexico is set to increase beginning Friday, January 1, 2021. The state’s minimum wage will now be set at $10.50 an hour and the state tipped wage will be set at $2.55 an hour.

This is in accordance with the amendment to the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act, signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019. Employers are required to post the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act Summary Poster in a place where all employees can see it.