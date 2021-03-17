State approves funding to help Bueno Foods expand

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is pitching in to help a popular New Mexico company expand. Bueno Foods is planning to expand by building a 25,000 square foot freezer warehouse adjacent to its massive manufacturing facility in the South Barelas industrial area.

“New Mexico-grown chile is our state’s proudest export. This is an exciting investment in a successful homegrown company and a great example of how the state can boost food production and manufacturing. I look forward to this productive partnership,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a press release.

The Economic Development Department reports Bueno Foods is being assisted by a $500,000 grant from the department’s LEDA job-creation fund. According to the EDD, the $10 million project is expected to start in the early summer of 2021. The expansion is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

During this time Bueno Foods will also start to add an additional 49 employees over five years. The added capacity will allow them to make all of their chile products year-round. It will also help them distribute New Mexico chile nationwide. The company is celebrating its 70th anniversary this May.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES