Standard Diner to close, plans for new restaurant underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic restaurant along the Central Ave. corridor is closing, but already has its reopening plan.

Standard Diner near Broadway and Central has been serving New Mexicans since 2006, even earning a visit from Guy Fieri from Diners, Drive Ins and Dives. Th erestaurant announced it will close its doors on Monday.

The building will become another location of its sister restaurant The Range Cafe which is set to open on Friday. Co-owner Matt Digregory says COVID-19 played part in the decision.

“We’ve been taking a hard long look at what restaurant life is going to be like moving forward and decided it was going to be best for us to run as one company instead of multiple, different concepts,” said Digregory.

He says customers can expect to see the same staff and some favorite menu items.