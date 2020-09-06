Standard Diner to close, plans for new restaurant underway

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic restaurant along the Central Ave. corridor is closing, but already has its reopening plan.

Standard Diner near Broadway and Central has been serving New Mexicans since 2006, even earning a visit from Guy Fieri from Diners, Drive Ins and Dives. Th erestaurant announced it will close its doors on Monday.

The building will become another location of its sister restaurant The Range Cafe which is set to open on Friday. Co-owner Matt Digregory says COVID-19 played part in the decision.

“We’ve been taking a hard long look at what restaurant life is going to be like moving forward and decided it was going to be best for us to run as one company instead of multiple, different concepts,” said Digregory.

He says customers can expect to see the same staff and some favorite menu items.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss