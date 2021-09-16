Southwest Airlines to launch direct service between Albuquerque, Hollywood Burbank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Film industry professionals are about to have an easier journey between Hollywood and Albuquerque. Southwest Airlines is starting service between the Albuquerque International Sunport and the Hollywood Burbank Airport which is closer to California’s film studio hub than LAX.

“Albuquerque is on a solid path to be one of the largest high-tech and sustainable film production hubs in North America, so this new flight makes perfect sense and represents a major asset for filmmakers and the City alike,” said Cyndy McCrossen in a news release from the Sunport, film liaison for the City of Albuquerque’s Film Office. “It provides a direct connection to the heart of Hollywood, where most of the major studios are located.”

The city also expects to move will spur tourism between New Mexico and southern California. Southwest plans to starts those flights to Burbank on Janurary 17, 2022. The news release also states that Southwest will be increasing Albuquerque operations in the first quarter of 2022 in several cities, including Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and San Diego.