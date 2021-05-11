Southwest Airlines resumes 2 nonstop flights from Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some nonstop flights grounded at the Albuquerque International Sunport during the pandemic will be coming back. Southwest Airlines says it will resume direct flights from Albuquerque to Los Angeles and Austin.

According to a news release, Southwest Airlines is increasing frequency on the following routes:

Baltimore, Maryland gains a Sunday option

Las Vegas, Nevada gains an additional frequency every day

Chicago’s Midway Airport gains an additional Saturday option

Oakland, California gains a Saturday option, now flying seven days a week

The Sunport has seen its highest levels of travel since the pandemic began, averaging 8,500 passengers per day over the last week. “These new flights are a direct response to the demand coming out of the pandemic to our recovery. So we’re going to see even more direct flights coming back online, but this is very, very good news,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

“A key component to the Sunport’s recovery from the COVID pandemic is gaining back suspended routes,” said Nyika Allen in a city news release, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque. “Our development team has been in constant communication with our airline partners working to bring these flights back, and we are very encouraged by Southwest’s latest schedule. We are hopeful to see more of this trend in the coming months.”

The city says at the height of the pandemic, traffic was down as much as 97%. Tickets are on sale now and flights begin June 6.