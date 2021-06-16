Solar array coming to Albuquerque’s west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans for a massive solar array on Albuquerque’s west side are in the works. The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that at a Bernalillo County commissioners meeting on Tuesday night, Idaho-based solar developer Clenera LLC asked for $430 million in bonds to help build the solar generating facilities.

It would be one of the state’s largest and located on private land about 10 miles northwest of the city limits. All electricity generated by the complex would be sold to the Public Service Company of New Mexico under an agreement PNM and Clenera signed earlier this year.

The power is scheduled to come online in June 2023.