Snagging a summer rental car might get tricky

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It might be tricky to rent a car for this year’s summer vacation. Officials say there’s high demand and low supply because many companies reduced their fleets during the pandemic.

Enterprise Holdings told News 13 they anticipate the strong demand to continue through the summer. They’re also seeing increases in the length of rentals and demand for specialty vehicles like vans, pickup trucks, convertibles, and large SUVs.

A quick search for a rental car on Sunday from Enterprise showed all nine Albuquerque locations were sold out. Nationwide, this is leading to steep prices for these rentals when they are available. “An estimate for a rental car today in Florida, it’s $441 a day,” said Peter Greenberg, CBS News Senior Travel Advisor.

Officials are recommending people reserve a vehicle as early as possible. Providing flexible travel dates and branch pick up locations in your search may also help increase options.