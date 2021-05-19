Smith’s announces update to mask policy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Smith’s Food & Drug Stores has announced an update to its store mask policy in accordance to the CDC guidelines. Beginning Thursday, May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated employees don’t need to wear a mask in their stores.

Non-vaccinated employees are required to wear a mask and they ask non-vaccinated customers wear a mask in the stores. Employees at the pharmacy and clinics will continue wearing masks as per the CDC’s guidance for healthcare workers. Those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask are encouraged to do so.