Sky Railway to expand in the new year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique train in Santa Fe will add more adventures in the new year. Sky Railway travels along 18 miles of track between Santa Fe and Lamy. In the new year, they will offer new experiences including a chef on wheels dining experience, stargazing, and a wild west-themed adventure.

It will also continue its popular murder mystery train — Murder of the Lamy Line. The trips resume in March; Between now and then, they will host private charters. The train was the brainchild of Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and entrepreneur, Bill Banowsky. The cars will feature work from local muralist, Joerael Numina.

