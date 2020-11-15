Shoppers line up at grocery stores leading up to lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans went out in droves to grocery stores across the city before the governor’s renewed lockdowns go into effect. The Smith’s near Central and Coors had shoppers waiting in long lines to get groceries.

A similar scene was seen at Walmart and Sam’s Club off of Eubank where the lines extended around the building. At Best Buy, shoppers took advantage of the last few days before the lockdown goes into effect for some last-minute electronics.

Shoppers had mixed feelings about the new orders. “It’s terrible, but I know it’s necessary because of this pandemic, and we’re not getting a hold of it,” said shopper Michael Hernandez. Similar to the start of the pandemic, shoppers are clearing store aisles of many products including toilet paper, frozen food, and meat.