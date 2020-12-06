Shoppers come out to support local at El Vado ‘Shop-n-Eat’

El Vado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local residents were able to get some of their holiday shopping done a little early on Saturday. Shoppers at the third annual El Vado Holiday ‘Shop-n-Eat’ were able to keep their money local while staying COVID-safe.

Businesses feeling the loss of Small Business Saturday were able to connect with customers in the outdoor market. “This particular event is important is good for the vendors and the people in Albuquerque who haven’t been able to have their pop ups and haven’t had the things to do to make ends meet,” said Michael Wieclaw, owner of Metal the Brand.

The event’s Facebook page says that if people are wanting to visit the boutiques, to expect a wait as the maximum occupancy of the stores are two to four people. The event will also be held Sunday beginning at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 4:00 at the El Vado Hotel

