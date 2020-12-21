Shop and Glow event brings locals back to Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shoppers are getting their last-minute holiday buys at the City of Albuquerque’s annual Shop and Glow event. People were able to pick up their gifts curbside while enjoying holiday decorations in Nob Hill.

For business owners, it’s another chance for people to spend locally despite the pandemic. “Honestly, I think it’s one of the best things the city has done. It’s brought more people to Nob Hill and a lot of foot traffic to businesses and it’s been really great for us,” said Rory Veronda, owner of Empire Board Game Library.

The city set up lights that are normally used for the BioPark’s River of Lights and local artists were commissioned to design and install art displays. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. through the holiday season.

