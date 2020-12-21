Shipping delays cause holiday toy shortages

NATIONAL (CBS Newspath) – Just how far will someone go to find a Playstation 5 video gaming console? Ask mom Christina De Jesus of Tampa, Florida who wants one for her eight-year-old son.

“Here I go on a mission and I’ve tried going to the stores. I’ve waited in long lines. And it’s just been, it’s impossible,” said Christina.

Both the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X is in high demand along with many other holiday toys. Compounding the problem: shipping delays. Many toys are likely sitting in containers on ships sent from China, and waiting up to two days to be unloaded at the overflowing port of Los Angeles.

Industry expert Richard Gottlieb consults for toy companies around the globe.

“We’ve been having trouble in the last few months getting containers to put the toys in and ship them from China. And that is largely due to the fact that there was a sudden surge in demand for toys and other consumer products. So there was a lot of catching up to do. When you put all of that together, it’s kind of a perfect or an imperfect storm,” said Gottlieb.

It’s a storm that may even have snared a toddler or at least a toddler doll, the JJ Doll, based on a character in a Cocomelon cartoon. The series has 100 million followers on YouTube and its new doll is selling out. Rebecca Rhea of Oklahoma wanted one for her one-year-old grandson.

Rhea scoured sales and the internet and wound up buying eight of the hard-to-locate dolls paying $40 apiece, double the list price of $19.99. For most of them, she now plans to keep two for her grandkids and the six others she’s giving them away for free to strangers. The family taught their children it truly was better to give than to receive even JJ dolls.

