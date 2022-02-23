NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico restaurants are up for several prestigious awards. Zacatlan, a southwestern and Mexican fusion restaurant in Santa Fe is a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the James Beard Competition.
Story continues below
- Crime: School security guard pleads guilty to raping 8th-grade student
- Community: Loved ones speak out on murder of influential Albuquerque bodybuilder
- New Mexico News Podcast: Masks No Más
- KRQE En Español: Martes 22 de Febrero 2022
- Sports: Former Cibola high star softball pitcher passes away
The owners of Ihatov Bread and Coffee in Nob Hill are up for Outstanding Bakers. Five New Mexico chefs are also up for Best Chef in the Southwest.