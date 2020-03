ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The much anticipated Sawmill Market is slated to host its grand opening on Tuesday. KRQE News 13 is showing a sneak peek of what you can expect from the new market.

The Sawmill is located off of Bellamah near I-40 and Rio Grande. The market will feature small homegrown businesses that reflect New Mexico’s vibrant culture.

Visit Albuquerque released photos from the market that show off its botanic garden, taco bar, and more.