Sawmill Market bringing new merchants, markets for holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sawmill Market is welcoming a few merchants as they gear up for the holiday season. West Cocktail and Wine Bar will be moving in, along with Lemon and Brine, which offers classic lemonade with a twist.

Restaurant Roti will be opening after Thanksgiving. They specialize in brined, dry rubbed rotisserie chicken. Along with the new merchants, Sawmill is also hosting a holiday pop-up market at Spur Line Supply Company. This will be held every Friday through Sunday from Nov. 26 – Dec. 24.

