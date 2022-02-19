SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Workers in Santa Fe will soon see a higher minimum wage. the city says starting March 1, all employers must pay their workers at least $12.95 an hour. Santa Fe’s living wage ordinance requires the minimum wage within the city limits to rise to keep up with inflation.
The city says over the last 12 months, the consumer price index went rose by 5.11%, meaning the minimum wage must increase by .63 cents an hour. In the last nine years, the living wage has gone up more than $2.60 an hour.