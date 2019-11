SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Santa Fe hotel is among one the best in the world.

A recent survey by the Condè Nast Traveler named the Inn of the Five Graces 17th overall for the world’s best hotels. The luxury hotel also ranked number 4 in the best hotels in the U.S. list.

One night at the inn can start at $395 and goes up to $2,500 a night. The inn offers various amenities including fine dining and spa services.

The SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills took the top spot for the best hotel in the world.