Santa Fe Co. launches phase one of crisis center

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County announced their completion of the facility renovations at a center to help those dealing with mental health issues. La Sala Crisis Center will offer detox services and now can accommodate twice the number of clients. This is the first of three phases there to increase its crisis care.

“What we are really hoping to do is provide services to people before they escalate into a full-blown crisis and need something like hospitalization or in-depth in our detention center,” said Rachel O’Connor, director at Health and Human Services for Santa Fe County.

Following phase one, phase two and three of the crisis center will begin the operation of the crisis services as well as a mobile crisis team on site. The center will also host multiple services like patients assessments and counseling.